Ready to activate the plans after September 5, says M K Alagiri

MADURAI: Prepared and ready to activate the future plans, after September 5, on the claim over the political legacy of his father, said M K Alagiri, the expelled and rebel leader of DMK.

Speaking to media person here at Madurai airport on Wednesday, M K Alagiri, former Union Minister and elder son of Karunanidhi said that he will decide and activate his next course of action after the peace procession which is going to be held at Chennai.

M K Alagiri, the rebel leader who expelled from DMK since 2014 by his father and DMK chief Karunanidhi after charging him for his alleged remarks on his younger brother M K Stalin making his efforts to re-enter into the party, after the demise of the DMK patriarch.

Days after the burial of his father, Alagiri who paid homage at Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina told reporters that he came to say his heart's anguish to his father which is related to the party. Following it, Alagiri slated a peace rally on September 5 at Chennai to prove his strength to the party high command, especially to his brother Stalin, who is likely to be elected as President of DMK by the General Council on August 28.

While so, Alagiri reached Madurai, who was in Chennai nearly for 25 days following his father's illness, on Wednesday evening. Speaking to media persons, Alagiri said that he will reveal his anguish at the appropriate time, once his father(late Karunanidhi) allows him to express it to the people.

When asked about the chances for including him in the party, Alagiri said that "I don't see (any symptom) that he will include me". Talking about his future course of action, Alagiri said that after the peace procession on September 5, he will consult with all his supporters from all the districts and will decide the next course of action.

Alagiri said that nearly one lakh supporters will participate in the peace procession and the Chennai police had granted permission for the rally from Triplicane police station. Alagiri supporters at the airport said that that 'Anjanenjan (braveheart) will claim his father's legacy after September 5 and the real loyalist of the late DMK leader are in constant touch with Alagiri'.