Spark Quiz on August 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A national level quiz ‘Spark’ for school children, organised as part of IIT-Madras’ tech-fest Shaastra 2018, will be conducted on August 25. Interested students can register online through spark.shaastra.org. Spark is a three-tier event, first phase of which will be conducted in over 20 cities. The winners will stand a chance to participate in the finals in IIT-Madras, with all travel expenses covered. There is no registration fee for students.

A team should consist of two members and any bonafide team from a school can take part by registering online. The team members need not be from the same school. The quiz will be on subjects, including science, maths, technology, general knowledge and logic. Limited on the spot registrations will be allowed at 9 am in PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore on Saturday. Certificate of appreciation and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and they will be declared as national winners.