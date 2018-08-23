Home Cities Chennai

2 killed in accidents in Kanchi, Chennai

Two persons were killed in two accidents – one in Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and the other in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in two accidents – one in Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and the other in Chennai on Wednesday morning. A 23-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a government bus in Kancheepuram. A 22-year-old engineering graduate in Chennai, who was on his way to an interview, died on Wednesday after a lorry knocked him down.

“Sathish Kumar (23), a resident of Mangalam near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, was riding his two-wheeler towards Pallavaram. When he was about to cross the road around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, a government bus plying towards Chennai knocked the two-wheeler from behind. Sathish Kumar sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a  police officer. The police have launched a search for the bus driver.

Similarly, on Wednesday around 7.30 am, S Madhan (22), an engineering graduate from Thiruvottriyur, was on his way to Guindy to attend an interview in a private company. When he was at the tollgate bus stop at Thiruvottriyur, a sand-laden truck ran over him. Madhan died on the spot, said a police officer. The lorry driver fled the spot. The Washermenpet traffic investigation police have registered a case and further
investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games