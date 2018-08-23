2 killed in accidents in Kanchi, Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in two accidents – one in Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and the other in Chennai on Wednesday morning. A 23-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a government bus in Kancheepuram. A 22-year-old engineering graduate in Chennai, who was on his way to an interview, died on Wednesday after a lorry knocked him down.

“Sathish Kumar (23), a resident of Mangalam near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, was riding his two-wheeler towards Pallavaram. When he was about to cross the road around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, a government bus plying towards Chennai knocked the two-wheeler from behind. Sathish Kumar sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer. The police have launched a search for the bus driver.

Similarly, on Wednesday around 7.30 am, S Madhan (22), an engineering graduate from Thiruvottriyur, was on his way to Guindy to attend an interview in a private company. When he was at the tollgate bus stop at Thiruvottriyur, a sand-laden truck ran over him. Madhan died on the spot, said a police officer. The lorry driver fled the spot. The Washermenpet traffic investigation police have registered a case and further

investigation is on.