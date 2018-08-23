3 climb mobile tower to protest garbage menace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men in Pallavaram climbed atop a telephone tower and threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday since there had been no official action on residents’ petition to stop dumping garbage in a quarry near the residential area.

Sources said the residents of Thiruneermalai had submitted a number of petitions to the Collector and PWD officials to stop dumping garbage in stone quarries in Thiruneermalai but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Hence, the three men climbed atop a mobile tower near the Shankar Nagar police station demanding immediate action. Police held talks with the men and assured them of necessary action on the issue. The trio was Identified as Dheena (32), Prabakar (22) and Vicky (23).