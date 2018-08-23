Home Cities Chennai

3 climb mobile tower to protest garbage menace

Three men in Pallavaram climbed atop a telephone tower and threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday since there had been no official action on residents’ petition to stop dumping garbage in a quarry

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men in Pallavaram climbed atop a telephone tower and threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday since there had been no official action on residents’ petition to stop dumping garbage in a quarry near the residential area.

Sources said the residents of Thiruneermalai had submitted a number of petitions to the Collector and PWD officials to stop dumping garbage in stone quarries in Thiruneermalai but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Hence, the three men climbed atop a mobile tower near the Shankar Nagar police station demanding immediate action. Police held talks with the men and assured them of necessary action on the issue.  The trio was Identified as Dheena (32), Prabakar (22) and Vicky (23).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games