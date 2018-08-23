4 traffic policemen suspended for graft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four traffic policemen were suspended on Wednesday after videos of their taking bribes from motorists went viral in social media. They were identified as Thennarasu, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Thiruvottriyur Traffic Enforcement Wing, Irudayaraj, Sub-Inspector, Adyar Traffic Enforcement Wing, and Murugan, Sub-Inspector, and Venkatachalam, constable, both from Tondiarpet Traffic Enforcement Wing.

“The four had either collected bribe from motorists or collected excess than the amount in the chalan. A video of Thennarasu receiving a bribe of `200 more than the fine amount was circulated in the social media platform last month. Similarly, Venkatachalam and Murugan were seen taking bribes from motorists on the Ennore High Road,” said a police source.Further action will be taken against the four suspended policemen, depending on the outcome of enquiries.