A ‘chaotic’ temple built by Pallavas, Cholas, and Nayaks

CHENNAI: A temple is more than just a place of worship. It is a storehouse of information and folklore, a quiet witness to evolution under various kingdoms and regimes, a place of congregation and celebration, and above all, an oasis of faith and hope in what is an uncertain world.

This was what all those who attended the tour of the Arulmigu Thiyagarajaswamy Temple in Tiruvottiyur learned while retracing the birth of the temple and it’s subsequent development and redevelopment under various kings. In addition, we also learned about the significance of Tiruvottiyur.

Conducted by Prof Madhusudanan, the tour focussed on the legend, history, inscriptions, art and architecture of the temple. The fact-based tour of the temple was peppered with fascinating stories. Madhusudanan’s informal, approachable, and friendly demeanour made the tour enjoyable, informative, and a truly rewarding experience. “Tiruvottiyur is one of the earliest settlements in Madras,” said Prof. Madhusudanan, founder of RATHAM (Road Access to Temples, Heritage And Monuments). “Owing to its location and proximity to the sea, it should have been an active port town because of foreign exchange, economic and socio-cultural activities.”

He spoke of the significance of the temple and said there was evidence to show that parts of the gopuram were built as early as the 10th century. “This temple is quite chaotic, in the sense that the layout was not really planned,” he said. “It developed under different kings. For instance, the gopuram is not geometrically aligned with the idol. This temple has been of significance for various dynasties, and has received continuous patronage. It is probable that it was a brick temple during the time of the Pallavas and later took on its present form with the Cholas and later the Nayak leaders.”

He said that it was crucial that people visit temples, not only to worship but to soak in all that it has to offer. “While the religious aspect may be one of the primary reasons to draw people to a temple, it is also important to acknowledge that there is far more to a temple than just that,” he said. “People should visit temples and appreciate the stories it has to tell, the workmanship on display and the immersive experience that it provides.”

Prof Madhusudanan added that a walk through the temple could take you back in time. “The beauty about certain places is that they can make you travel back a couple of millennia,” he said. “The literature available is so detailed and beautiful that if one has a vivid imagination, one can almost see the story unfold before their eyes.”

The tour was elevated by musical renditions on the temple by vidushis Archana and Arati Bharadwaj. Their melodious voices drew many other temple-goers to join the group.He concluded the tour asking all those present not to damage temples. “There are some valuable inscriptions in this temple that we have lost due to over-oiling,” he said.