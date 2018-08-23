Home Cities Chennai

A musical bus ride

History enthusiasts celebrate Chennai’s birth anniversary with songs, cakes, and stories

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief guest Ramkumar Rajendran, joint managing director of JFA furniture, honours Chennai’s 379-year-old history with RJ Bharat, and other commuters

By Manav Chordia
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On day 4 of the Madras Week celebrations, which aligns with the 379th birthday of the city, the Chennai Express Double-Decker Bus ride (The New Indian Express’ initiative) had a special charm to it.RJ Bharat from Radio City was invited to cover the event. Students of MOP Vaishnav’s Journalism and Visual Communication Department were a part of the audience. A cake was cut to celebrate the city’s 379th birth anniversary.

RJ Bharat took up the role of a crowd stimulator. He persuaded the audience to sing songs for Madras, tell stories of the city, and their first double-decker ride experience. The students were excited to be a part of a ride which not only highlighted Madras’ heritage but also provided a platform to discuss other city-related problems.

Being a special day, the double-decker bus took a little detour and drove by the Marina Beach. “It was a thrilling experience. I am glad to have been a part of this,” said RJ Bharat.

