Attack on driver: 3 toll plaza workers held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Chengalpattu police arrested three workers at a toll plaza on Wednesday for attacking a private bus driver and passengers and creating a ruckus on Monday. The arrested were identified as Raja (32), Gunasekaran (28) and Kutty Appan (31). The tussle between the private bus driver and the toll plaza workers slowed down the traffic on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway for about four hours on Monday early morning. The workers had beaten the driver and passengers.