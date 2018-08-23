Entrepreneurship​ training for weavers

Home Cities Chennai

In a bid to improve the livelihood of traditional handloom weavers, a Karur-based textile company is set to offer free Handloom Skills training for youth, women, and SMEs in handloom production.

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve the livelihood of traditional handloom weavers, a Karur-based textile company is set to offer free Handloom Skills and Entrepreneurship Development training for youth, women, and SMEs in handloom production.

Apart from this, the company, AD Textiles, will also help the beneficiaries avail subsidy-linked bank loans for buying handloom machines. It also aims to supply raw material and buy back the finished goods.
Talking about the scheme, Senthil, managing director, AD Textiles, said, “The handloom sector is witnessing a renaissance as awareness about unique designs and finesse of handloom products is on the rise among consumers across the world. Personalised products and the cooling effect of the clothes are some of its advantages.”

He further added that the market potential for handloom products has been on a steady rise. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the sector has the potential to scale up to a market size of about `4 lakh crore by 2024 from the estimated size of `1 lakh crore at present.

On the occasion, AD Textiles also announced the launch of a new brand of clothing, Saral. They will manufacture dhotis, silk gowns, and kids wear. This will, in turn, boost the business of the weavers. The company is already manufacturing and exporting table linen, bed linen, kitchen linen, window treatments, and hand quilts mainly to North American and European countries.

