Greater Chennai Corporation pulls down auto repair shops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation on behalf of the Chennai River Restoration Trust demolished more than 380 commercial encroachments along the Cooum river in Pudupet and Chintadripet on Wednesday.

Nine temples and five churches were also brought down as part of this eviction drive. A total of 120 shops along the South Cooum Road, 260 shops along Dams Road, and West and East Cooum Road were demolished, according to a top Corporation official. The eviction drive was launched after the 14-day notice, served by the Public Works Department, ended on Monday. Most of the encroachments were auto repair shops.