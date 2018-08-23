Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are artists who allow the audience to interpret their works, its different layers and concept but, Shreyas Shankar disrobes his works, exposes the flesh, plates it on canvas, and serves it as soul food to the viewers, quite literally.

“I am a very specific artist and I wouldn’t want my interpretation of a concept to be lost in translation,” says the 24-year-old, ahead of his first exhibition at CP Art Gallery.

Shreyas was born with a congenital physical anomaly but that, he says, didn’t stop him from following his heart and experimenting with different interests. “I have had a hard life. But, I have also been able to tap and bring out my best through various experiences,” he shares. Shreyas practices yoga, martial arts, and uses the subsequent understanding to create a string of non-clichéd art works. “When I was in class 11, I started sketching my friends, and a few celebrities. That’s when I realised that I had an artistic ability. Practicing martial arts and yoga, has helped me evolve — in life and in the art sphere,” explains the graphic design graduate.

The art exhibition titled ‘The Spiritual Spiral’ will be an exploration into the language of the soul and will serve as a showcase of his journey into the spiritual realm. “Ever since I was a child, I have struggled to express what was inside. Words weren’t enough so, I discovered I could express using patterns, shapes, sizes, and colours,” he says and points to ‘The Disrobing’, an art piece mounted on the wall. “I am tired of the skin, I remove the flesh as a robe, and I am looking towards the soul,” he explains. Another intense piece symbolises ‘Outside is the inside’. “We are only separated by physicality. It borders on madness and that’s okay. If you are not mad, you are not an artist. There’s an element of freedom associated with it. It is a form of controlled madness,” he elucidates.

His artworks are a form of ‘evolve art’, a term coined by Shreyas. “I want the viewer to evolve with the painting. I have come up with this style, and I am also planning to create three separate art movements. But, there’s time for it. I don’t want to strain myself. A stressed yogi is an oxymoron,” he laughs.

An explorer of sorts, Shreyas says he wants to try his hands on nude art. “Painting the human body is extremely stressful but, I have tried it earlier with a live model. I completed the painting in two weeks, and my grandmother and I named the model Andal,” he narrates.

Shreyas says, he doesn’t look at the sexuality of a nude body. “I look at the physical form. Despite being born in the 1920s, my grandmother mirrored the idea. I’d like to explore the human body openly. But, the acceptance is less in our country. People are afraid to talk about it, and finding models is extremely difficult,” he says.

At the exhibit

Shreyas will exhibit about 60 art works, made in a span of three to four years. “The concepts are old, but the execution has been recent. I create art when I am in the middle of being highly spiritual and mad. I have seen the extent of both,” he says.

(Shreyas’ artworks will be on display on August 26 at CP Art Gallery, Eldams road)