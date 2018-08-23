One arrested for swindling money from bizman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and a search launched for two others for conning a businessman into parting with `one crore last week. “Mohanasundaram (55), a native of Erode, owns a private milk company. As he needed some loan, two men who identified themselves as Gandhilal and Ram Kumar offered him help,” said an investigation officer. They promised to give him `50-crore loan but asked him to pay `one crore as commission. The victim agreed and brought the money to a house mentioned by the accused in Pattinapakkam at night. He gave it to them who said they would go out and bring the money, but did not return, added the officer.