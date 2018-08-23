Rain and thunderstorm forecast for next 48 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorm activity over Chennai for the next 48 hours. Besides, there is a likelihood of intermittent rain during late evening. S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, said the maximum temperature across the State had increased that could cause thunderstorm activity and bring convective rain. Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees on Wednesday, which is three degrees above normal.

Meenambakkam registered 37.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degrees above normal. Cuddalore recorded the highest temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius in the State. Meanwhile, a new low pressure area is likely

to develop over North Bay of Bengal around August 26.