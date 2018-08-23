Home Cities Chennai

Rain and thunderstorm forecast for next 48 hours

The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorm activity over Chennai for the next 48 hours.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorm activity over Chennai for the next 48 hours. Besides, there is a likelihood of intermittent rain during late evening. S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, said the maximum temperature across the State had increased that could cause thunderstorm activity and bring convective rain. Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees on Wednesday, which is three degrees above normal.

Meenambakkam registered 37.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degrees above normal. Cuddalore recorded the highest temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius in the State. Meanwhile, a new low pressure area is likely
to develop over North Bay of Bengal around August 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games