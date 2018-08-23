Home Cities Chennai

Rs 10 lakh worth drugs seized from Uttar Pradesh native

Police say 32-year-old accused targeted IT employees and youngsters at rave parties in southern parts of the city.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

The seized high-end synthetic drugs were imported from foreign countries | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday seized `10 lakh worth high-end drugs from a peddler who was allegedly targeting the IT employees and youngsters in rave parties in southern parts of the city.
Police identified the peddler as 32-year-old Nikhil Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was working for an IT company in the city until a few years ago when he quit the job to take up drug peddling full time, police said.

G Shashank Sai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, who was supervising the case, told Express, “There were reports that synthetic and hallucinogenic drugs are trending among youngsters and IT employees in the city, especially around the East Coast Road. We got a tip-off that the drugs were supplied during parties organised at specific resorts and beach houses. Our team of policemen got the contact of a peddler and posing as a customer, they paid the amount. When the peddler handed over the consignment in a house at Tiruvanmiyur, we surrounded and nabbed him.”

Police said the drug peddling network was functioning through “dark websites”, which have,  at least, four-level password authentication and the payments were made through cryptocurrencies. The drugs were mostly smuggled from foreign countries and locally despatched through India Post by hiding the contraband inside the parcels. Since these synthetic and hallucinogenic drugs are very small in size, they often escape the radar.

From Nikhil Tiwari, police seized 20 gm of MDMA, 62 tablets of Ecstasy (a brand name of MDMA) and five stamp papers of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD). Experts say these high-end drugs could have a disastrous impact on its users. “Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as molly, when taken,  gives the user a high for around two hours and comes with side-effects like brain damage. Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, commonly known as LSD,  is an illegal drug that alters the senses and cause hallucinations. One of the dangers is that LSD can trigger a long-term psychotic state or induce schizophrenia in susceptible individuals. These hallucinatory drugs can leave the person with mental instability, blurred visions and many other forms of physical damage,” says Dr Bruno, a Puducherry-based psychiatrist.

The special team comprised Assistant Commissioner of Police Taramani, A Subbarayan, Police
Inspector Christin Jayasil and some Sub-Inspectors.The city police said they were trying to track others involved in the network, but the task could be challenging, given that most of the transactions happen through darknet (websites and network that are difficult to trace due to use of masked IP addresses). “Most of the people who consume these drugs are from very rich families and hence are able to afford such costly drugs. The peddlers have almost the entire transactions through dark websites and transactions are also through cryptocurrencies,” said Subbarayan. Nikhil Tiwari has been remanded in judicial custody and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Methylenedioxymethamphetamine Drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games