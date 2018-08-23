Rs 6L worth goods stolen from hardware shop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around `6 lakh worth cables and machinery were allegedly stolen from a hardware shop in Thiruporur on Tuesday night. Police said, “Mannar, a resident of Kalavakkam, owns a hardware shop at Thiruporur. On Wednesday morning when he went to open the shop, he found the shutter broken open and the floor strewn with things removed from the shelves. He said that around 300 kg of copper wires and tools like cutting players and screw divers were stolen. The estimated cost of these products are around `6 lakh.”