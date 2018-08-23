Student jumps off 6th floor of hospital, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 20-year-old native of Odisha killed self by jumping off the sixth floor of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday morning. The police said the deceased, S Chetan Rao, was an engineering student in Odisha. The reason for his act was not clear. He had a ticket in his pocket indicating that he had boarded for Chennai on Monday. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.