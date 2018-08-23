Home Cities Chennai

The double standards set for women

“I want him killed”, says a pan faced Kokila in a scene in the latest Nayantara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila and the crowd unanimously erupted into cheers.

CHENNAI: “I want him killed”, says a pan faced Kokila in a scene in the latest Nayantara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila and the crowd unanimously erupted into cheers. During a scene in the film Pyaar Prema Kadhal in which Raiza Wilson’s Sinduja in tears says, “Between you and my dream, I choose the latter”.

And this evoked an angry “Give her a sound slap now” from a man in the theatre, loudly enough for all to hear. The affirmation that followed this remark by way of giggles and claps made clear the position of a predominantly male audience. To make sense of this skewed sense of morality in which making a dream come true is worse than calling for a murder, one needs to compare, no, analyse the women in these films.

Her innocent face opens up a stint in a smuggling ring for Kokila in Koko and it is this seeming naivety that makes it possible to sell us a woman succeeding in a male fiefdom. In all suggestion of a demure woman, the audience is made to forget that Kokila is one who stands her ground and shuts down sexual advances time and again ­— four times in the film to be precise. That she is smuggling cocaine is justified by her need to save up for her mother’s medical expenses, and in portraying a ‘saviour daughter’ crime is overruled by a commitment to the family.

In PPK, Sinduja’s staple diet of burger and fries is supposed to tell us that she is a ‘modern woman’ (a Tamil cinema definition of them). I will let that err pass because she has been written as more than an American meal. Raiza’s character in the film is confronted by a man unable to wrap his head around the person she is, a man that shames her character and cannot say the word ‘sex’ without shame. But Sindhuja is a confident woman, and one who not confuse sex with love, love with marriage, marriage with children, children with family. She is a free-spirited woman with a supportive father and a dream to succeed career-wise (by legal means), but her crime seems to be the lack of commitment to a family life.

This response to women on screen is rooted in the double standards we hold for women off-screen too — a woman may do whatever she needs to for the sake of her family, but if she wants something staking her family, then she is not good enough. A woman working to support her family is okay versus one that wants to work because she likes it. A woman doing a ‘male job’ is acceptable as a sacrifice but not as a choice. And on it goes…

