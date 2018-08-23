The eighth edition of Big Ideas comes to the city

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: In 2016, Satheesh Kumar set up The Talk to provide a credible leadership platform, which can be used by leaders from different fields to discuss and arrive at tangible ideas and solutions. “The Talk Big Ideas is particularly for small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups. We call it a new generation media brand, and it is designed like an event series,” says Satheesh, founder of the Bengaluru-based start-up. The first edition was organised in Coimbatore in 2016. Following which, they’ve completed seven editions across Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

“SMEs and start-ups are the growth engines of India. We wanted to establish a strong ground in these cities. It is an annual platform for players to gather and access knowledge by gaining inputs from various speakers,” shares Satheesh. The theme of the eighth edition is ‘Innovation in Tech & Entrepreneurship: The future of India’. About 17 speakers are expected to present their ideas, and around 380 start-ups from the city have registered. There will be sessions on business opportunities, brand values, and technological advancements. A lecture on ‘Social media and its impact on the field of businesses’ will also be held.

“Entrepreneurs might know the best about their business but they are constantly looking for insights.

It helps them make decisions. They need not speak, but they can grab some valid points for the betterment of their companies. They want to keep themselves updated on technology and talent. Technology is dynamic. If it’s a threat to the corporate, then SMEs have to constantly innovate to sustain in the industry. It’s not about cutting-edge technology but basic upgradation that we all need to be aware of. The Internet is one of the reasons there’s a sudden growth in home-based entrepreneurs,” he says.

Satheesh believes that people are aware of the programme. The previous edition in Chennai was in February 2017. The team stays connected with its network by coming up with micro magazines every quarter. Chennai has many start-ups related to auto components and manufacturing companies. They are flourishing mainly because of the institutional support and infrastructure. Unfortunately, the eco-system is not as conducive as the peer states. “Around 4,000 start-ups have physically attended our event, and 42,000 across India are part of the network. In six months or one year, we will provide them with subscription services on leadership and management issues.

The final design will be ready soon. Business enhancement and opportunities will be the core areas,” says Satheesh highlighting that their motive is not networking but sharing ideas. Their next event series will be in Hyderabad. They also plan to come up with a motivational series in different school across India.

For details visit: www.thetalk.in. The event will be held on August 25 at Feathers Hotel from 9 am onwards.