To improve comfort, railways to fully refurbish AC coaches every six years

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

PTI file photo of Indian railways used for represenational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After coming under heavy criticism for running premier trains with two-decade-old air-conditioned coaches, railways has decided to fully refurbish all AC coaches once in six years.

“All categories of AC coaches, including two-tier AC, three-tier AC, first class and chair car will be refurbished during the sixth year from the date of induction. As per the plan, both old ICF coaches and modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches will be covered,” said a senior railway official of Southern railway referring to a recent railway board order.

The railways has capped the maximum budget for refurbishments at Rs 10 lakhs per coach.The railways was forced to take measures as zonal railways were flooded with complaints over  poor condition of AC coaches in daily and premier trains.

Particularly, after introduction of premium tatkal quota in 2016, which increased the fare as demand rose, train fares touched those of flight journeys. However, travel comfort remained unsatisfactory.  
S Ganesh, a rail fan based in Coimbatore rued that both Kovai Express and Coimbatore Intercity Express run with the chair car coaches which are above 20 years old. “The push back buttons often are non functional. The interiors look dirty and unclean. While the normal ticket fare was over Rs  670, for a tatkal ticket we pay about Rs 850, but with no travel comfort. Railways should upgrade chair car coaches in all intercity expresses,” he said.

According to official sources, Southern Railway maintains about 1090 AC coaches in six divisions, out of which more than 400 coaches are over 10 years old.  Coaches which are more than six year old are being identified for upgradation in the first phase. Already, modern coaches had been inducted in Chennai - Mysuru Shatabdi Express. The old ICF coaches in daily trains which are on high demand would be given priority, the sources said.

Welcome order  
Work of refurbishment shall be done along with periodic overhauling and within the time allowed for maintenance, said the railway board order

