Call for more records in idol theft cases

CHENNAI: A special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to produce the communications and records which resulted in the government transferring idol theft cases to CBI. The bench gave the directive when a petition from Elephant G Rajendran, an advocate, challenging the GO transferring the cases to CBI, came up. The court also permitted the petitioner to issue the private notice to CBI in connection with the case.

In another separate plea,

Rajendran wanted the court to direct the State and the idol wing CID to release all idols presently housed in the icon centres and install them in the respective temples. He also wanted the court to appoint an expert committee to find out the ‘true status’ of idols kept in such centres and file a report to the court.

When the plea came up for hearing, the bench directed government counsel to get instructions and posted the plea for September 7.

According to petitioner, the idols kept in icon centres are antiques made for the performance of daily pujas during auspicious days. But, except ‘Urchavar’ idols, no other icons are taken out of the centre for pujas or for public viewing.

He said he has specific inputs that attempts are being made to smuggle idols in collusion with persons who are in charge of the centres.