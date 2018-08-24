DPR to be made for over 60 water bodies in city areas for rejuvenation

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company (TWIC) is to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to rejuvenate more than 60 water bodies.

This followed Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) cancelling bids to appoint a consultant for Greater Chennai Corporation under the Project Development Grant Fund to prepare DPR for restoring around 100 water bodies, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said.

The tender to prepare DPR by TWIC is estimated to be more than `80 lakh which will help rejuvenate or rehabilitate the city’s lakes and ponds.

The DPR will suggest ways to improve rejuvenation of water bodies, improving water holding capacity, groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting, including inter-connectivity between various water bodies, tanks, ponds and waterways. When Express contacted TWIC CEO Ashok Natrajan, he refused to comment.

This comes after TNUIFSL floated tenders to rejuvenate around 100 water bodies in June and suddenly cancelled it. It is learnt that Chennai Corporation has identified 210 water bodies in the city to be rejuvenated under the Smart City initiative. It is learnt that Chennai had around 4,000 water bodies once. They disappeared after the city became a concrete jungle.

A Chennai Corporation official told Express that currently work has started to rejuvenate 32 water bodies at a cost of `5.82 crores and these will be completed in the next four months. “We have also floated tenders for 20 more lakes or ponds which is currently under process,” the official said.

Besides, two more water bodies will be rejuvenated under the efforts taken by Chennai River Restoration Trust.

The official said Voyants Solutions Private Limited (VSPL), one of India’s fastest growing infrastructure consultancy services firms, has taken up work to prepare the detailed project report for 39 water bodies.

The study is being undertaken in the wake of the area under water bodies and vegetation in the city reducing from 100.98 sq km to 91.31 sq km and from 548.53 sq km to 442.43 sq km respectively.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, under the “CII-SR Water Alliance” has taken up 21 water bodies in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts for restoration.