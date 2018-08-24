From Mark Twain to Margazhi festival...

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras has always offered a conducive environment for Americans as the city has proficient English speakers, an adaptive business economy, several higher education institutions and an inclination for the federal government, said V Sriram, historian and writer, on Thursday.

“Whenever an American company wanted to set up a company in Madras, they already had auxiliary companies to assist them,” he said speaking at a panel discussion on Madras’ historic ties with the USA, organised by US Consulate and Women’s Christian College.

Stating that the ties between the city and the country go all the way back to 1800s, he said when Ford wanted to set up a manufacturing unit, Chennai already had smaller companies to manufacture certain parts.

“The first Tamil-English standard translation dictionary was written by an American. The theosophical movement was brought in Madras by an American. Even Mark twain stayed in Madras and said he liked the Munroe statue, but not the Madras High Court,” said Sriram, walking audience down different links between the two countries.

He said the December ‘Margazhi festival’ has evolved to become a new-age link. “A comparison of the concert season in 1900s and now reveal that many performers are NRIs. There is a Margazhi season in USA itself now,” he said.

US Consul-General Robert Burges said he was truly surprised at the number of Americans that visit Chennai each year just for the Margazhi season.

R Ramkumar, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce, said there were at least 100 US companies that operated in Chennai and 200 companies from Chennai across USA.

