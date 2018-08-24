‘If wives don’t end dispute, bury man’s body as unclaimed’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to dispose of the body of a man, who had married two women, over which both wives have staked a claim, as per the procedure followed officially in the matter of ‘unclaimed bodies’. Unless the wives reach a settlement, the body, rotting at the mortuary in the government hospital in Chengalpattu for about seven days, should be disposed of as per the procedure followed in cases of unclaimed bodies, Justice P N Prakash said on Thursday.

Dakshinamoorthy, who has married Thangammal, subsequently married another woman, who is a Christian. He died on August 16 last while staying at the second wife’s house in Kosappakkam. Disputing the will allegedly written by Dakshinamoorthy, in which the second wife claimed that the body should be buried at her place in Kosapakkama, the first wife moved the High Court with a criminal original petition.

The judge said the fact remains that the body is now in the mortuary. The validity of the will cannot be decided by this court in a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC and it can be decided only in probate proceedings. This court has given adequate time to both parties to arrive at an amicable settlement for disposing of the body of Dakshinamoorthy.

But, unfortunately, the parties have not been able to arrive at a settlement. If both parties do not arrive at an amicable settlement, it is always open to the Revenue authorities and the police to dispose of the body in the manner as provided for in the case of disposal of unclaimed bodies. The police need not have to keep the dead body indefinitely in the ice box in the mortuary, since the mortuary is intended mainly for storing dead bodies before and after post-mortem. Both these petitions are dismissed with a direction to the police to wait for a reasonable time of two days, the judge added.