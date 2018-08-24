Issue GO to hire Physical Education teachers on hourly basis: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to issue a circular or GO making it compulsory for all schools, whether aided or unaided, having a strength of over 50 and less than 250 students, to hire physical education (PE) teachers on hourly basis by fixing the honorarium, according to GOs issued from time to time.

Such qualified persons who are less than 60 years and ready to accept such assignment, are available in plenty. They could be deployed in the schools, which have a strength of less than 250 and more than 50 students. They may be utilised for about two hours a day to impart physical education and yoga to students, so that the physical activities of students would be taken care of and further it would not be burdensome for the State to adopt the procedure, the second bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and K Kalyanasundaram said.

The bench was disposing of a writ appeal from the Director of School Education and two other subordinates, challenging an order dated April 15, 2013, of a single judge.

While passing orders on a writ petition from Shri Shanthi Vijay High School at Masingagudi in the Nilgiris district, the single judge had directed the authorities concerned to grant approval to the appointment of one PE teacher in the school.

The authorities refused approval citing a GO dated December 29, 1997, of the Education, Science and Technology department, which stated that if the strength in classes 6 to 10 in high schools exceed 250, one PE teacher will be sanctioned. But the respondent school has only 54 students in class 9 and 62 in class 10. The same had not been rightly considered by the single judge. Since there was no workload for the PE teacher, the school was not eligible for appointing a PE teacher, it added.

Disposing of the writ appeal and modifying the single judge order, the bench observed that whether the school strength may be over 250 or not, students studying in the school have to be given physical education to ensure healthy mind in a healthy body. Especially, children aged between 5 and 18 have to be taught physical education, along with yoga, to keep their physique in good condition and also to concentrate on their studies. Thus, the need for physical education, should not be underestimated.