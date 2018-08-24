Home Cities Chennai

Kerala Floods: Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association to donate 100 refrigerators

The Tamil Nadu Chemists & Druggists Association (TNCDA) will donate 100 refrigerators worth over `10 lakh to the flood-affected Kerala as most of the pharmacists in that State had suffered huge losses

Kerala floods (Photo | File/EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chemists & Druggists Association (TNCDA) will donate 100 refrigerators worth over `10 lakh to the flood-affected Kerala as most of the pharmacists in that State had suffered huge losses in the devastation.

The Association said that it was pooling in money from its members in all districts in Tamil Nadu. “Pharmacists in Kerala suffered huge losses in floods. All drugs, computers, refrigerators and their documents were washed away in the water. So, we came forward to donate 100 refrigerators worth over `10 lakh. We have started collecting money from our members. Soon, we will procure them for a decent price,” said S Ramachandran, president of the  Association.

Welcoming the gesture of the association, AN Mohan, president, All Kerala Chemists & Druggist Association, told Express that the Kerala Association had estimated the loss at over `500 crore. “Alleppey, Chalakudy, Ernakulam and Thrissur were some of the worst-affected areas. There was 10-15 feet water inside the shops. In Thrissur, refrigerators and other items in the pharmacies were seen floating”.

“Initially, we thought we can manage the loss ourselves, but it went out of control. So, we have sought help from the All India Chemists & Drugs Association. Not, only them, other associations and drugs manufacturers across India came forward to help. This will be of great help for us,” said Mohan.

Several associations contributing: Sivabalan
Various drugs associations continue to send drugs to Kerala. “The TNCDA sent `60 lakh worth drugs and Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association a truckful of drugs worth `28.6 lakh. Associations across the State are also sending drugs,” said K Sivabalan, Director, Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department

TAGS
TNCDA Kerala Floods

