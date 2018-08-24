Home Cities Chennai

Mahindra World City launches mid-premium housing project

Mahindra World City is spreading its wings in Chennai launching its fifth mid-premium residential project ‘Lakewoods’ on Thursday and on course to set-up a 270-acre industrial park in North Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahindra World City (MWC) is spreading its wings in Chennai launching its fifth mid-premium residential project ‘Lakewoods’ on Thursday and on course to set-up a 270-acre industrial park in North Chennai.

MWC has already pumped-in over 5,000 crores in its landmark 1,500-acre integrated city near Chengalpattu, where over 65 global companies, including BMW, Infosys, Force Motors, Fujitec and Lear Automotive set-up their facilities.

Now, Lakewood comprising nine 14-storied towers, with 747 apartments in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configuration is drawing a good response. Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TN RERA) approval has been obtained for the first phase of the project, consisting of 249 units across three towers, said Sangeeta Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd.

She said a 2 BHK apartment can be purchased at `40 lakh, which is not exorbitant. “We don’t want to be labelled as elitist. Seventy per cent of the inventory is 2 BHK.” P Vijayan, Business Head (Residential), MWC, said more than 2,000 families are staying in four residential complexes that are almost sold out.   

On the proposed industrial park ‘ORIGINS’ in North Chennai, Sangeetha said the good news is expected next quarter. “We have seeded the market. We are in advance talks with a couple of customers.” Shyam Kalyanasundaram, Business Head, ORIGINS, said the core infrastructure development was going on in full swing.

