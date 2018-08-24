Home Cities Chennai

Orders of Environment dept on Resumption of unused land upheld

The Madras High Court has upheld the orders of State Environment and Forests department, issued in 2012, directing the Quaid e Milleth Education and Social Trust to return 29.33 acres, out of 40 acres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the orders of State Environment and Forests department, issued in 2012, directing the Quaid e Milleth Education and Social Trust to return 29.33 acres, out of 40 acres, assigned to it in 1975 for educational activities at Nanmangalam in Sholinganallur taluk.

The scheme of assignment and the conditions stipulated therein clearly established in unequivocal terms the intent of the government while transferring the land to the petitioner trust for their usage and disposal. Once any assignment is accompanied by conditions, the land can always be reverted to the government if such conditions are not fulfilled.

Therefore, such a transaction can never be coloured as one complete sale or transfer of title, Justice V Parthiban said.

