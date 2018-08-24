Home Cities Chennai

Soon, ads in coach interiors

In a few months from now, passengers travelling in trains running between Chennai and southern districts of Tamil Nadu will be surrounded with commercial advertisements as the Southern Railway has dec

Published: 24th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a few months from now, passengers travelling in trains running between Chennai and southern districts of Tamil Nadu will be surrounded with commercial advertisements as the Southern Railway has decided to cover the interiors of coaches with ads to increase its non-ticketing revenue.

Though in the past a portion of space on the sidewalls of coaches was rented for advertisements in Vaigai Express and Lalbagh Express for a short period of time, later, the Railways restricted advertisements only on exteriors of the coaches.  

However, the cash-strapped Southern Railway is now planning to cover coach interiors with advertisements aiming to tap the full potential of unused space. The move is expected to bring about `20-crore revenue for railways through a non-ticketing source.

“Revenue potential for advertisements in the interiors is estimated somewhere between `1.2 crores to 1.5 crores per train for a period of five years. So, during the first phase, advertisements in the interiors will be allowed for trains maintained by the Madurai division,” said a senior railway official.

As per the plan, coach interiors in Vaigai Express, Pallavan Express, Pandian Express, Nellai Express, Podhigai Express, Rockfort Express, Cholan Express and Madurai-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will be rented for putting up ads for five years. “Interior space in every coach has been earmarked for advertisements. The ads will also provide an aesthetic look to the coaches,” added the officer.  

Similarly, trademark red colour in LHB coaches and blue colour in old ICF coaches will  disappear in 11 Express and five passenger trains as the wrapping of outer space of coaches with advertisement has also been allowed.

The trains include Pandiyan, Pallavan, Pearl City and Rameswaram-Ohka Express and Madurai-Dindigul passenger, Dindigul-Tiruchy passenger, Tiruchy-Palakkad town fast, Tiruchy-Karaikkal passenger and Madurai-Sengottai passenger train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar