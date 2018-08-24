Soon, ads in coach interiors

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a few months from now, passengers travelling in trains running between Chennai and southern districts of Tamil Nadu will be surrounded with commercial advertisements as the Southern Railway has decided to cover the interiors of coaches with ads to increase its non-ticketing revenue.

Though in the past a portion of space on the sidewalls of coaches was rented for advertisements in Vaigai Express and Lalbagh Express for a short period of time, later, the Railways restricted advertisements only on exteriors of the coaches.

However, the cash-strapped Southern Railway is now planning to cover coach interiors with advertisements aiming to tap the full potential of unused space. The move is expected to bring about `20-crore revenue for railways through a non-ticketing source.

“Revenue potential for advertisements in the interiors is estimated somewhere between `1.2 crores to 1.5 crores per train for a period of five years. So, during the first phase, advertisements in the interiors will be allowed for trains maintained by the Madurai division,” said a senior railway official.

As per the plan, coach interiors in Vaigai Express, Pallavan Express, Pandian Express, Nellai Express, Podhigai Express, Rockfort Express, Cholan Express and Madurai-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will be rented for putting up ads for five years. “Interior space in every coach has been earmarked for advertisements. The ads will also provide an aesthetic look to the coaches,” added the officer.

Similarly, trademark red colour in LHB coaches and blue colour in old ICF coaches will disappear in 11 Express and five passenger trains as the wrapping of outer space of coaches with advertisement has also been allowed.

The trains include Pandiyan, Pallavan, Pearl City and Rameswaram-Ohka Express and Madurai-Dindigul passenger, Dindigul-Tiruchy passenger, Tiruchy-Palakkad town fast, Tiruchy-Karaikkal passenger and Madurai-Sengottai passenger train.