Home Cities Chennai

Another sedition case on Thirumurugan Gandhi

Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi has been slapped with yet another sedition case by Chennai  police.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | May 17 Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi has been slapped with yet another sedition case by Chennai police. The Central Crime Branch filed the case a few days ago based on a Facebook video in which he reportedly criticised the influence enjoyed by corporates in India.

“He addressed the council at Geneva last month. After the conference gathering, he met the members of the movement and was casually talking about the next move and generally about the corporates in India. We had a very nice conversation and we uploaded it on our Facebook page. The Cyber Crime Branch of the Central Crime Branch filed a case under charges of sedition and instigating people to mutiny and arrested him on Tuesday,” said Praveen Kumar, coordinator of the May 17 Movement.

The police produced Gandhi in a magistrate court at Alandur on Friday regarding the fresh case when Nungambakkam police informed him that they have filed yet another case against Gandhi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. A Nungambakkam police officer said the FIR was registered based on different protests staged by Gandhi in the police station limits.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning when Thirumurugan Gandhi was produced at court, he accused the police of not even allowing him to answer calls of nature and also not allowing him to meet his family members. Gandhi also said he was kept in solitary confinement in Vellore prison where he was shifted after an arrest on August 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thirumurugan Gandhi Sedition Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat