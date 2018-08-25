Another sedition case on Thirumurugan Gandhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi has been slapped with yet another sedition case by Chennai police. The Central Crime Branch filed the case a few days ago based on a Facebook video in which he reportedly criticised the influence enjoyed by corporates in India.

“He addressed the council at Geneva last month. After the conference gathering, he met the members of the movement and was casually talking about the next move and generally about the corporates in India. We had a very nice conversation and we uploaded it on our Facebook page. The Cyber Crime Branch of the Central Crime Branch filed a case under charges of sedition and instigating people to mutiny and arrested him on Tuesday,” said Praveen Kumar, coordinator of the May 17 Movement.

The police produced Gandhi in a magistrate court at Alandur on Friday regarding the fresh case when Nungambakkam police informed him that they have filed yet another case against Gandhi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. A Nungambakkam police officer said the FIR was registered based on different protests staged by Gandhi in the police station limits.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning when Thirumurugan Gandhi was produced at court, he accused the police of not even allowing him to answer calls of nature and also not allowing him to meet his family members. Gandhi also said he was kept in solitary confinement in Vellore prison where he was shifted after an arrest on August 9.