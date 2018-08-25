Conquer cancer

Home Cities Chennai

Oncologist Dr Anita Ramesh realised the need for a public trust cancer research, palliative care, screening, and prevention, and established the Freedom from Cancer Research and Relief Foundation.

Dr Anita Ramesh established the Freedom from Cancer Research and Relief Foundation seven years ago

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven years ago, when oncologist Dr Anita Ramesh realised the need for a public trust in aid of cancer research, palliative care, screening, and prevention, she stepped in and established the Freedom from Cancer Research and Relief Foundation. “The trust was founded in an endeavour to spread awareness and treat cancer patients with utmost care. In the last seven years, we have treated 558 people suffering from cancer,” says the CEO and managing trustee of the foundation.

“Every year, we gather our well-wishers to celebrate the spirit of cancer survivors. This year, we wanted to make it more special,” she says. The Foundation will curate a live orchestra music and dance show, Conquer’18. “The audience and donors can expect a spectacular show. There will be dance, music, and a live orchestra show by Pioneer Suresh. Singers from OGMM (Office going music maniacs) will perform too,” she adds.

Talking about the importance of early detection and regular screenings and tests, Anita shares, “Usually, when someone feels their body is undergoing physical strain or any sort of uneasiness, they don’t get it treated or tested immediately. My advice for everyone is to get a screening done. This way, early detection and medical intervention will be possible.”

The idea of the show is not only to celebrate life after cancer but to also form a support base. “There’s a lack of support groups for cancer in the city, and this event will form a base for such initiatives. Survivors can spread the word, share stories and their experiences with people who have been diagnosed with cancer. This way, they will help each other in coping with the disease by rendering mental and emotional support...it is extremely important,” she emphasises.

“This will be a fundraiser show,” she says. The proceeds from the concert will be utilised in spreading awareness of early cancer detection, and in aid of cancer treatment for the underprivileged. “We have partnered with Star Health insurance. As part of the event we will be providing free insurance to people diagnosed with stage 1 and stage 2 cancers,” adds Anita.

(Conquer’18 will be held on August 26 at The Music Academy, from 5 pm to 9 pm. For details call: 9840758567)

