Expect rain this weekend: Chennai Meteorological Department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Friday said the State would witness light to moderate rainfall this weekend as an upper air cyclonic circulation is concentrated over southeast Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, said the cyclonic circulation lies at 5.8 km above mean sea level, which is likely to bring heavy rains in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Specifically for Chennai, the official said there is a likelihood of intermittent rainfall in the morning and evening.

The met department continues to monitor the development of new low pressure area in northwest of Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours.

Districts such as Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Thanjavur and Cuddalore already received good rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The official data showed that Villupuram and Kovilankulam received 5 cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.