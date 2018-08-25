Home Cities Chennai

Graceful arched bridges of Madras

The chapter of bridges being used as a medium for crossing a water body began between 1639-1715.

Published: 25th August 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, Hemachandra Rao has been chronicling history of bridges for five years

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The chapter of bridges being used as a medium for crossing a water body began between 1639-1715. “Every day we pass through one of them but forget to think about the architectural building of the arches under it. This piqued my interest to read about old arch bridges built during the British era in 18th and 19th centuries,” said Hemachandra Rao, a city-based architect, who has been chronicling the history of bridges for around five years, at a recent talk in press Institute of India.

The bridges in Chennai are built across three seasonal rivers — Cooum, Buckingham Canal and Adyar. The years 1700-1800 was solely the phase of building bridges. What started out with timber as raw material slowly evolved to lime and bricks. “The bridges were built with arches to ease the movement of 80 ft boats carrying a burden of 23 tonnes. The middle arch, that allowed movement of boats, is considered the biggest in most of the constructions. The subsequent ones, taking surplus water, taper towards the end,” he explained. The bridges usually took the names of the immediate neighbourhood or the occupation in the area. A petition was released in 1814 to start naming the bridges.

Marmalong bridge was the first ever masonry arch bridge built over Adyar in 1726. It was by an Armenian called Peter Uscan. Unfortunately, it was destroyed in the 1960s due to floods. The second bridge was built only in 1804. This was called Triplicane or Government Garden bridge. It was later named St George bridge. Built by Lt Thomas Fraser, it has about 11 arches with abundant architectural built.

“And as we move upstream from St George bridge there is Chintadripet. The first suspension bridge was built here in 1831. But when a group of soldiers walked over with bridge with thumping noise, it collapsed and fell in 1939,” he said. That marked the end to this kind. “Currently St Law’s bridge is present here. It leads to nowhere and ends near the railway line,” he added. The bridge with five arches was built in 1854. Other bridges over the Cooum were St Andrews bridge built in 1817, Harris bridge in 1854 and the three-arched Monroe’s bridge.

He then spoke about bridges built over Buckingham Canal. The starting point was called Basin Bridge after basins, where boats would load and unload during those days. “In 1755, the seven-arch Wallajah bridge was built and widened later. A little further down, in 1878, Grand Duff bridge was built near Adam’s Road. Some of the other bridges were Ice House bridge and Peters Road bridge. The bridge near Cancer institute in 1857 was the last one in the city,” he said.

Know your bridges
Among the few other popular ones are the 14-arch Elphinstone bridge built near Adyar in 1842 and the 11-arch Manapakkam bridge near MIOT hospital. “Every bridge has a unique design and history to it. Earlier they were used to carry bullock and people. They still retain the power to carry heavy loads of vehicle now,” said Rao.

1814 A petition was released in 1814 to start naming the bridges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat