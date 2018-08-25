Musically powered to Russia

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Music has no barriers might be a cliched phrase, but three students from the Atomic Energy Central School in Kudankulam, stand testimony to that. Of the 200 students from the school — Rajesh Viswa Sudhan, Pavithra Anup, and Nishchita Bandekar — got an opportunity to be part of Nuclear Kids, an international musical programme held in Russia and Hungary. They were among the 79 kids, who were chosen from different countries.

“This year we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Nuclear Kids project. The kids from India are naturally talented, and unbelievably creative when it comes to singing and dancing,” said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO, Rosatom South Asia. Nuclear Kids is also the International Children’s Creativity Project. It is organised annually by Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM). The children of Kudankulam school have participated in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2017.

The three students returned to India last week after a two-month trip. “We had to record a music or dance performance in a CD, and give it to the school. The management chose three students. While we have not had the opportunity to tour our own country, the visit to Russia and Hungary was exhilarating. This was the first time we stayed away from our family. Our parents were nervous to send us initially, but were convinced as this was a one-time opportunity.

The experience has completely transformed us,” shared Nishchita, a class 10 student. The kids’ parents work at the nuclear power plant in Tirunelveli district.

After a month-long rehearsal in Hungary, the kids trained to perform with children from other countries like Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. This year’s musical performance was titled ‘The Lomonosov’s Scroll’. It was a tribute to Mikhail Lomonosov, a popular Russian scientist of the 18th century.

The students performed in the premiere show held on August 4 in Szekszard (Hungary), followed by guest performances in Russia including Moscow, and Ekaterinburg. Rajesh played the role of a tough cop, Pavithra played a guest and Nishchita played the wife of a rich man.

“It was a proud moment to perform before an international audience for the first time. Although the language was a barrier initially, we managed with Google Translator. The best part was fitting into the costumes meticulously designed for the roles. Given a chance, we can perform on any stage,” says Rajesh, a class 9 student.

During their stay, the kids were split into six teams. Although ice-breaking was the first step, gradually they were trained through games and fun learning methods. Some of the sessions included coping mechanisms, body language movements, psychological guidance, personal acting sessions, and interactions. This helped the kids to not only perform with ease but also covered other aspects of personality development skills.

“The students made us proud once again. The international environment helped shape their creative abilities. They learned to communicate better and were acquainted with different traditions. The parents of the girls were a little apprehensive, but everything went on smoothly, and the kids managed independently,” says a teacher who accompanied and dropped them at Russia.

Recollecting the memorable days, Pavithra, a class 9 student said, “We toured around Russia and also covered two secret cities — Mayak and Azov. During the trip, we fell in love with Russia especially for the discipline and road safety they followed. The weather was hot and we missed home food. Bidding good-bye was hard because we bonded together as a family.”