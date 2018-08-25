Project report for electric bus in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delegation of C-40, Cities Climate Leadership Group based in England, which has been entrusted with the role of manufacturing electric buses for Chennai, submitted a detailed project report to the State government on Friday.

James Alexander, Head of the City Finance Facility of C-40 and Jiirgen Baumann, Capacity Development and Municipal Finance expert, visited Chennai between August 21 and 24. The team inspected MTC’s Adyar depot to check the feasibility for setting up charging points for the proposed electric buses. “C-40 delegation held a discussion with Transport secretary PWC Davidar and other officials on the introduction of e-buses in Chennai city,” an official release said.

On March 28, Tamil Nadu government signed MOU with C-40 for manufacturing electric buses. The C-40 is to support the State government to prepare the city road map and set up required infrastructure including power charging points for the buses. The State government has planned to introduce 200 buses.

The State government had sent a proposal to Union transport ministry seeking approval to purchase 70 buses during the first phase. After the Tamil Nadu government opposed the cost, the Centre agreed to reduce the procurement cost of an electric bus from ` 2 crores to 1.5 crores. However, final cost of the buses is yet to be finalised. Besides, the C-40 delegation also invited Transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar to participate in Global Climate Action Summit to be held in the US.