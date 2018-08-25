Schools responsible for an abuse free, safe childhood

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Protecting children is no longer an option, it is our responsibility, and schools are at the front line. Schools and the community of educators are the most significant aspects of a child’s world.

As part of a collective concern to ensure every child ‘s right to be safe from sexual abuse, Tulir — Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, and The Millennium Lodge 327 are organising a half-day interactive session on September 1 from 9.30 am in Egmore.

The aim is to help school management and educators sustain their efforts in ensuring children’s safety. Details of the session will be shared after registration is confirmed. Participation is limited to three representatives per school.

A school’s integrity is not based on whether cases of sexual violence happen to children on its rolls, it is based on the acceptance of the possibilities of occurrence and the steps taken to prevent it and respond to it in a timely manner. Besides being legally liable, schools are ethically responsible to be responsive.

Register before Aug 30

To register, contact tulircphcsa@yahoo.co.in or call 26618026/43235867. Registration closes on August 30. No on-spot registrations will be accepted.