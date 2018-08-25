Sports yoga for good health

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past 20 years, Yuva Dayalan has dedicated his life to yoga and sports. The former international badminton player took up yoga as a full-time activity when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. “Yoga is my best friend because I spend most of my time doing it. Whether decision-making or any dilemma in life, it gives me a clarity in thoughts. I’ve had disciplinarian gurus like TA Krishnan and Kannan Pugazhendhi. If I can recover through yoga, so can others. Once in 45 days, I visit India and teach people here. This is the motto with which I have been working all the years,” shares Yuva who grew up in Chennai, and now lives in Hong Kong.

Yuva has a doctorate in Varmam and Thanatology and holds several degrees in the fields of yoga, sports, and nutrition. He practices badminton, teaches yoga in universities and works with sportspersons.

Yuva Dayalan

The yoga festival

This is the third Yoga World Festival and fourth Indo China Yoga Festival jointly organised by Yuva Yoga Manthiram Trust and Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The five-day event attracts practitioners from ten countries that includes Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Macau. The festival has World Yoga Conference, jury examination, scholar paper presentation and Yoga World Championship. Among the highlights is the Guinness World Record event. This year’s cause is to educate war-affected and orphaned children.

Participants will perform bhujapidasana. “We have over 2,000 registrations for Guinness Record event, 600 for championships, 130 for paper presentation and 48 speakers across the globe this time. From three-year-olds to a 102-year-old, there are competitions for all age groups. The best will get to travel abroad and take part in the international competition. Students and teachers travelling from all over the world will have the opportunity to meet and interact. They can absorb the heritage of Tamil Nadu and holistic healing and culture of saint Thirumoolar. I believe that our state is the birthplace of yoga and this is my way of giving back to its rich history,” shares Dayalan. Among the highlights would be the exposure to diverse forms of yoga trends. Ariel yoga, wheel yoga and a Chinese form of bowl yoga are some of them.

A balanced approach

While most of us might see yoga and sports as two different forms of workout, Yuva decided to use one to innovate the other. It all started with golf yoga. Yuva’s boss complained to him of a back pain while playing. He used a few stretching exercises and designed an equipment to ease the pain. Eventually, he went on to coin badminton yoga. Likewise, he is the brainchild of Kalari yoga, runners yoga and more. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are some of the champions he works with. “We do not realise the importance of a sport unless it’s celebrated in western countries.

To improve, we must stop the following patterns and create patterns instead. In fact, badminton was said to have originated in India during the 1930s due to abundance in the availability of feathers for cork. However the sports scenario is evolving after years,” says Yuva who has a 10-year-old sports brand called Dayal. The concept is to take sports to a common man. Three years back, he launched an app in tribute to former late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

A chip is attached to the racquet and it is connected to the phone through Bluetooth. The app measures the stroke, muscle power, way of holding and strategies. The game gets recorded and it helps analyse whether it was a defensive or an offensive play. Next, he plans to launch a Tamil Thiruvalluvar racquet with Tamil words as a tribute to his land, in October. Dayalan hopes to take sport and yoga to great heights. The third Guinness World record is set to happen on August 26 at Elliot’s beach. Reporting time is 2 pm.