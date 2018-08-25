Home Cities Chennai

Sports yoga for good health

Yuva Dayalan, a former international badminton player, uses sports to innovate yoga

Published: 25th August 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Dayalan has dedicated the past 20 years to yoga and sports. He is seen here at a yoga festival

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past 20 years, Yuva Dayalan has dedicated his life to yoga and sports. The former international badminton player took up yoga as a full-time activity when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. “Yoga is my best friend because I spend most of my time doing it. Whether decision-making or any dilemma in life, it gives me a clarity in thoughts. I’ve had disciplinarian gurus like TA Krishnan and Kannan Pugazhendhi. If I can recover through yoga, so can others. Once in 45 days, I visit India and teach people here. This is the motto with which I have been working all the years,” shares Yuva who grew up in Chennai, and now lives in Hong Kong.  

Yuva has a doctorate in Varmam and Thanatology and holds several degrees in the fields of yoga, sports, and nutrition. He practices badminton, teaches yoga in universities and works with sportspersons.

Yuva Dayalan

The yoga festival

This is the third Yoga World Festival and fourth Indo China Yoga Festival jointly organised by Yuva Yoga Manthiram Trust and Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The five-day event attracts practitioners from ten countries that includes Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Macau. The festival has World Yoga Conference, jury examination, scholar paper presentation and Yoga World Championship. Among the highlights is the Guinness World Record event. This year’s cause is to educate war-affected and orphaned children.

Participants will perform bhujapidasana. “We have over 2,000 registrations for Guinness Record event, 600 for championships, 130 for paper presentation and 48 speakers across the globe this time. From three-year-olds to a 102-year-old, there are competitions for all age groups. The best will get to travel abroad and take part in the international competition. Students and teachers travelling from all over the world will have the opportunity to meet and interact. They can absorb the heritage of Tamil Nadu and holistic healing and culture of saint Thirumoolar. I believe that our state is the birthplace of yoga and this is my way of giving back to its rich history,” shares Dayalan. Among the highlights would be the exposure to diverse forms of yoga trends. Ariel yoga, wheel yoga and a Chinese form of bowl yoga are some of them.

A balanced approach

While most of us might see yoga and sports as two different forms of workout, Yuva decided to use one to innovate the other. It all started with golf yoga. Yuva’s boss complained to him of a back pain while playing. He used a few stretching exercises and designed an equipment to ease the pain. Eventually, he went on to coin badminton yoga. Likewise, he is the brainchild of Kalari yoga, runners yoga and more. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are some of the champions he works with. “We do not realise the importance of a sport unless it’s celebrated in western countries.

To improve, we must stop the following patterns and create patterns instead. In fact, badminton was said to have originated in India during the 1930s due to abundance in the availability of feathers for cork. However the sports scenario is evolving after years,” says Yuva who has a 10-year-old sports brand called Dayal. The concept is to take sports to a common man. Three years back, he launched an app in tribute to former late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

A chip is attached to the racquet and it is connected to the phone through Bluetooth. The app measures the stroke, muscle power, way of holding and strategies. The game gets recorded and it helps analyse whether it was a defensive or an offensive play. Next, he plans to launch a Tamil Thiruvalluvar racquet with Tamil words as a tribute to his land, in October. Dayalan hopes to take sport and yoga to great heights. The third Guinness World record is set to happen on August 26 at Elliot’s beach. Reporting time is 2 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat