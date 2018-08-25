Wisdom from war

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: War tears apart families and people. War teaches us that violence only begets more violence. Two Indian army veterans reflect on the lessons they learned from joining the Army and how they have grown despite personal loss. At Savera Hotel, Captain Shalini Singh and Major DP Singh share their stories at the Duchess Club’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Capt. Shalini Singh

Dressed in a black skirt with floral designs and a full-sleeved peach shirt, Captain Shalini Singh stands with a straight back and firm posture. “I lost my husband in a terrorist operation in 2001. I was 23 then and my son was two years old,” said Singh. She was left with a huge void in her life after the loss of her husband. Plagued with suicidal thoughts, she fell into depression and was kept afloat with the support of her family and son.

Captain Shalini Singh

“Indian culture is such that the existence of a man is so important in life. When they are not there, you are made to feel that you can’t do anything. Even when you are trying to be strong, people say things like ‘oh, what will you do now? You have nobody,’ and so on,” she said. These comments affected her, being in the vulnerable state that she was in. She made the decision to prove to others and herself that she could be just as strong without a husband as she was with one, and joined the Army three months after her husband passed away.

When she joined the academy, captain Singh was both physically and emotionally weak. She said that she stayed up every night crying for her son. This was in 2001, she reminds us when there were no cell phones. “I can’t be a weak wife or mother. I can’t be a weak woman. God made us stronger... I took part in every training programme. I didn’t want them to show me any mercy, and the Army didn’t show me any mercy either,” she said.

The captain served for five years in the Army and took a voluntary retirement to work for a corporate company for eleven years. Her proudest moment, she recalls, was receiving her husband’s Gallantry Award in uniform, just twenty days before the first anniversary of his death. “The day remains the most precious moment in my life. I felt as though he was receiving the medal through me,” she said.

Major Dp Singh

When his name was called, Major DP Singh walked onto the stage, took the mike from the podium and walked up and down the length of the stage. His charisma completely filled the hall. One would not expect the retired major to be an amputee.

Major Singh, a Kargil war veteran, lost his right leg on July 15, 1999, while on Operation Vijay on a coast 89 metres away from the enemy post. He was 21 then. There had been incessant firing between both the camps and then a sudden lull for 48 hours. Major Singh was pleased as his men got some respite but soon became worried as he figured that the opposing camp was coming up with a counter-attack strategy. Correctly enough, the enemy launched bombs. The first bomb landed far away from the major. The second, however, landed just a metre and a half away.

“The bomb exploded like a fountain, and bits of shrapnel flew everywhere,” explained major Singh. However, his entire right side was riddled with bits of shrapnel.

The major showed a picture on the large screen behind him. It was a photo of him on a stretcher just after the accident, being carried by his troop. “I am alive because of my team. Four of my men risked their lives to save me. This is the type of camaraderie the Army teaches you,” he said. The doctor, who was a friend, declared him dead, but the anaesthesian said otherwise. They quickly took to mending his injuries. He weighed only 28 kgs after the incident, and had 50-odd shrapnel bits in his body, which he calls ‘souvenirs from our not-so-friendly neighbours’.

“There is a negative perception towards persons of disability. People say it is because of bad karma that you are disabled. Is that the case? Something had to be done to remove that perception. That is when I decided, as an amputee, to take part in a half marathon and prove that disability is a state of mind,” said the major, his voice booming across the hall. After fourteen years of training, he ran a half marathon in 2009.

In 2011, he started the NGO ‘The Challenging Ones’, which offers other amputees a safe space to discuss and share their experiences. Newer amputees are also introduced to hygiene, maintenance and ways to wear their prosthetics. “The aim is be connected to each other and understand the possibilities in yourself,” said DP Singh.