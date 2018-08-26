Chennai college student arrested for theft found dead, two cops suspended for letting him escape custody

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A second-year college student who was picked up by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on suspicion of stealing copper wires from railway tracks and made to sit in a police station in only his underwear, was found dead near the railway tracks with his head severed off on Sunday.

While police claimed that R Mouleeswaran could have killed himself because of the humiliation of having been caught for stealing, his family and friends suspected if the police had killed the youth and disposed of the body on the railway tracks.

An RPF police inspector and a constable have been suspended for "dereliction of duty" as a suspect -- Mouleeswaran -- had escaped from their custody, senior police officers told Express.

According to RPF and Gummidipoondi railway police officers, Mouleeswaran was picked up by an RPF team around 12.30 am on Saturday after a few locals spotted him around the railway tracks and handed over him to the gatekeeper.

"Based on information from the station master, the RPF team secured him from the gatekeeper office around 3.30 am. The copper wire was recovered from him. While he was kept in custody (at Gummidipoondi railway police station) for further interrogation, he fled around 7.35 am," said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan.

CCTV footage obtained by police from a locality near the police station shows a man running in only his underwear around 7.35 am on Saturday.

"He had subsequently got a phone from a passerby and called his father (around 8 am) and told him that he had been arrested by police while merely talking to a friend and that they had humiliated him by removing his clothes," said a police officer in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police station, which is now investigating the circumstances that led to Mouleeswaran's death.

On Saturday afternoon, passersby alerted Korukkupet railway police about a youth's body that was found in three parts between Gummidipoondi Railway station and Elavur Railway Station. Later that evening, Mouleeswaran's father Ravi confirmed that it was his son.

The family and the youth's friends alleged that it was the police who had killed Mouleeswaran and demanded the arrest of police officers responsible. On Sunday morning, hundreds of Mouleeswaran's college-mates staged a rail roko near Ponneri railway station blocking a train coming from Chennai.

"His father had assumed that Mouleeswaran was at the police station when he phoned him and said he was humiliated by the police. But he had made the call after escaping from the station," said a senior police officer.

Police suspect Mouleeswaran was hit by a train plying Poondi to Elavur around 11.30 am.

While the police had initially filed a case under CrPCsection 174 (suspicious death), it was altered to CrPC section 176 (custodial death), under which a magisterial enquiry will be conducted.

The 20-year-old Mouleeswaran, a resident of Chinnakavanam at Ponneri was a second year BA (Economics) student of Loganatha Narayanasamy Government College, Ponneri. Police said there were no pending cases against him and this was the first time he had been arrested.

On Sunday Gummidipundi RPF Inspector Ankat Kumar and constable Vinay Kumar were suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty for letting a theft case suspect escape from custody.

(With inputs from B Anbuselvan)