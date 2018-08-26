Crowds flock to helmet shops 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ith helmets being made compulsory for pillion riders too, most helmet shops in the city are flooded with parents waiting to purchase small helmets for their kids. “Three years ago, during the implementation of the helmet rule for two-wheelers, it took time for people to understand the seriousness of the transition. Many thought, it was mere eyewash but the police department was strict on those not wearing helmets. This time also it could be the same. Once the police gets on the people hard, everyone will get the helmets,” said Rohith Krishna, who owns a helmet shop in the city.

Helmet shops are now stocking helmets of all sizes. Earlier, only helmets of standard size were available. Now that children should also wear helmets, small helmets with cartoon characters are entering the shops. Children’s helmets are being sold at rates ranging from `300 to ` 400. “I took my kids to school today with helmets. Since keeping helmets at the school may not be a good idea, I took the helmets back home and got them back while picking my kids after school,” said R Venkatesan of Adyar. “Since it is just the beginning, people may find it difficult. But as days progress and once they understand that it is for the safety of the children, it will all be fine,” said J Lalitha of Porur.

The state police started booking cases against pillion riders without helmets since August 16, after the high court asked the government to provide a report on steps taken to implement the helmet and seat belt rule in the State. The data shows that 9,167 helmet cases were booked against pillion riders in Chennai in the last nine days.

According to data from Greater Chennai Traffic Police, in the last nine days, areas around Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Poonamallee and Koyambedu had the highest number of helmet cases against pillion riders. Meanwhile, areas around Guindy, Pondy Bazaar, Mylapore, Nungambakkam and Chromepet had the most number of vehicles being booked for helmet cases against riders.

“On an average, at least 600 to 800 cases are being registered in the city every day against motorists violating rules, such as non-wearing of helmets, triple riding and using mobile phones while riding,” said a senior traffic police officer. This year, till June end, around 1.45 lakh helmet cases were booked against riders in the city. This number might go up in future as was witnessed when helmets were made compulsory for two-wheeler riders in 2015, said a senior police officer.