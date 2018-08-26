Home Cities Chennai

Crowds flock to helmet shops 

With helmets being made compulsory for pillion riders, including women and children, Chennaites queue up  to buy helmets for kids; many feel the rule, though inconvenient initially, should be welcomed

Published: 26th August 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ith helmets being made compulsory for pillion riders too, most helmet shops in the city are flooded with parents waiting to purchase small helmets for their kids. “Three years ago, during the implementation of the helmet rule for two-wheelers, it took time for people to understand the seriousness of the transition. Many thought, it was mere eyewash but the police department was strict on those not wearing helmets. This time also it could be the same. Once the police gets on the people hard, everyone will get the helmets,” said Rohith Krishna, who owns a helmet shop in the city.

Helmet shops are now stocking helmets of all sizes. Earlier, only helmets of standard size were available. Now that children should also wear helmets, small helmets with cartoon characters are entering the shops. Children’s helmets are being sold at rates ranging from `300 to ` 400. “I took my kids to school today with helmets. Since keeping helmets at the school may not be a good idea, I took the helmets back home and got them back while picking my kids after school,” said R Venkatesan of Adyar. “Since it is just the beginning, people may find it difficult. But as days progress and once they understand that it is for the safety of the children, it will all be fine,” said J Lalitha of Porur.

The state police started booking cases against pillion riders without helmets since August 16, after the high court asked the government to provide a report on steps taken to implement the helmet and seat belt rule in the State. The data shows that 9,167 helmet cases were booked against pillion riders in Chennai in the last nine days.

According to data from Greater Chennai Traffic Police, in the last nine days, areas around Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Poonamallee and Koyambedu had the highest number of helmet cases against pillion riders.  Meanwhile, areas around Guindy, Pondy Bazaar, Mylapore, Nungambakkam and Chromepet had the most number of vehicles being booked for helmet cases against riders.

“On an average, at least 600 to 800 cases are being registered in the city every day against motorists violating rules, such as non-wearing of helmets, triple riding and using mobile phones while riding,” said a senior traffic police officer. This year, till June end, around 1.45 lakh helmet cases were booked against riders in the city. This number might go up in future as was witnessed when helmets were made compulsory for two-wheeler riders in 2015, said a senior police officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5