Greens rue transfer of environment secretary in the midst of Sterlite case

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Currently, Tamil Nadu is dealing with several key environmental issues, be it battle with Sterlite Copper at Thoothkudi, increased pressure to clear India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project in Bodi West Hills or reclamation of thousands of acres of forest area from private estates, which is in culmination stage. At this juncture, a person having a sound background knowledge of the cases at the helm of affairs is crucial, according to environmentalists and former bureaucrats.

But, the State government’s decision to transfer Md Nasimuddin from the post of environment secretary and chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has raised many eyebrows and demand to reinstate him is growing louder with many former bureaucrats and anti-Sterlite groups writing to Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

A major reshuffle in IFS officers was made post-Kurangani forest fire in Theni, where non-performing officials were shunted out and upright officers were posted in key positions. RK Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) in the research and education wing, was made the head of the department. Also, an able officer, A Udhayan was made the director of the environment.“A lot of positive changes happened. Credit should go to Nasimuddin under whose leadership Tamil Nadu has brought in Eco-tourism Policy and in a week’s time will be releasing State Trekking Policy,” a senior forest official said.

Another official said Nasimuddin played an important role in obtaining favourable orders in Supreme Court related to sealing of illegal resorts and hotels in The Nilgiris, Gudalur janmam and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) cases. “Pressure was mounting to transfer Nasimuddin and we knew this was coming two months back itself,” a reliable source told the Express. However, the toughest stand that he took was ordering the permanent closure of Sterlite’s copper smelter plant a Thoothukudi. Criticising the move, a retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam said: “Transfers of IAS officers are made in public interest. The government should explain what public interest is served by transferring an able officer who is well informed about the Sterlite issue at a critical juncture such as this.”

Activists say Nasimuddin is being replaced by Shambhu Kallolikar, who also enjoys a good reputation. But, with less than two weeks to go before the NGT committee visits Tamil Nadu to begin its inquiry, it is unrealistic to expect Kallolikar to be able to fully brief himself about Sterlite’s environmental track record.

“Thoothukudi is not prepared to be betrayed once again. If the government is serious about keeping Sterlite closed, it should review this decision and restore Nasimuddin as head of TNPCB and secretary of environment,” said Fatima of Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement.