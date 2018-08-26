Home Cities Chennai

Woman nabs bag snatcher

A 36-year-old woman, who runs a tea shop at Aminjikarai, chased and caught a third year BBA student of a private college who along with another person snatched her bag containing `34,000

Published: 26th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman, who runs a tea shop at Aminjikarai, chased and caught a third-year BBA student of a private college who along with another person snatched her bag containing `34,000 and escaped on a motorcycle. An autorickshaw driver helped her. Jayanthi (36) of Choolaimedu was at her tea shop around 11 pm on Friday when two men on a bike came and enquired with her about an address showing a piece of paper, police said. When the woman was looking at the paper, the pillion rider snatched her bag and the duo sped away on the bike. Jayanthi alerted an autorickshaw driver Mani near her shop.

Mani followed the snatchers but failed to track them. Around 1 am, he parked his autorickshaw near Koyambedu bus terminus and found the two men sharing the booty. He informed Jayanthi and she rushed to the place immediately. When she raised an alarm, the duo escaped on their bike. Mani and Jayanthi followed them and intercepted them near Pachaiyappa’s College. 

