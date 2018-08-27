Home Cities Chennai

City gets its first Women Entrepreneurs chapter

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the largest chambers in India with over 7,000 members and several affiliated bodies.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

There are 250 WE members in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the largest chambers in India with over 7,000 members and several affiliated bodies. Women Entrepreneurs (WE) is a forum of Women Empowerment and Economic  Wellbeing supported by Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation. WE consists of women from all business sectors including homemakers.

It was originally started in 2008 and headquartered in Madurai. Today this forum takes pride in having three other chapters in Coimbatore and Bengaluru with its latest in Chennai, launched on Friday at Hotel Deccan Plaza. There are 250 members in Tamil Nadu.

“We function holistically in the progress of women in family, social and business aspects. The objectives are implemented through seminars, workshops, training programmes, factory visits, mentorship and success stories from other entrepreneurs. WE extends its verticals to women in corporate, rural areas and differently-abled as well. WE Canada is an international chapter. The idea is cross-learning and cross-networking. Some of the other local chapters include Tirunelveli and Salem,” said Rajakumari Jeevagan, chairman of WE.

The primary motive of WE is to prune women in leadership, innovation, dynamism, risk navigation, and in art of balancing to achieve personal and professional success. Rajakumari, who launched the chapter in the city, said, “Our forum is culturally rooted and globally oriented. Every chapter in different districts has about 50 women. We wanted to take it slow and hence the delay in establishing ourselves in the city. The women here are progressive-thinking.

We look forward to working with them.” Some of the other key verticals include WE-Lead, a yearly conference on empowerment and entrepreneurship. WE-Bazaar creates a market for members’ products. “Right from taking loans for starting their business to sustenance in the industry, women are guided. Our vision is to take women of Tamil Nadu to great heights. What sets us apart is our importance to nurturing them, both in terms of cultural significance and industrial awareness,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women Entrepreneurs Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Entrepreneurs chapter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6