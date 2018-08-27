Home Cities Chennai

Four arrested in different snatching incidents, search on for two

Four persons were arrested on Saturday for snatching a mobile phone and a chain in two different incidents and police are the look-out for two persons wanted in one more case of chain-snatching.

Published: 27th August 2018

By Express News Service

Police said Umar Mohammed (41), a branch manager in a private bank, was robbed of his mobile phone near Teynampet on August 10. He had lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police. On Saturday two men - Joseph Raj (20) and Gopinath (22) - were arrested at Kodungaiyur and the Rs 35,000 worth mobile phone recovered, said a police officer from the Teynampet station. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.

In a case of chain-snatching, two persons were arrested around 11 pm on Saturday during a vehicle check in Perumbakkam. The Pallikaranai police said Karthik (24) and Saranraj (19) from Semmencherry Tsunami Quarters were detained on suspicion during the vehicle check. On enquiry, the duo confessed to having snatched a four-sovereign chain from a woman in Taramani. They were arrested and remanded in  judicial custody

In another incident on Saturday, K Vimala (42), a resident of Selaiyur, came out of a shop in Selaiyur. Two bike-borne men snatched her seven-sovereign chain and fled. Some passers-by tried to catch the robbers, but in vain.

