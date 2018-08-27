Home Cities Chennai

Fun ride in teen-driven car kills one, injures 4

Police arrested the minor boy’s father Alex Raj (45) on the charge of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:In a second accident in a month, a car driven by a 15-year-old boy met with a gory accident on the Ennore Express Highway at around 2.15 am on Saturday, killing one of his school mates travelling in the car and injuring four others including himself.

Police said the boy (name withheld) took his father’s Maruti Swift car when the latter was not at home.
He, along with his friends, all class 10 students of a private school at Ennore, decided to go for a drive. As the car was running at high speed, he allegedly lifted the hand-brake and lost control of the vehicle.

“The car brushed against a pile of bricks kept on the highway and subsequently rammed a Tata Ace vehicle parked in the corner of a street joining the highway,” said a police officer probing the case.Of all five boys in the car, four were severely injured and were hospitalised.

The deceased boy was sitting in the front seat next to the teen-driver. Some local people, who witnessed the accident, rushed the injured to Stanley Medical College and Hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries.

Police arrested the minor boy’s father Alex Raj (45) on the charge of causing death due to negligence and rash driving. “Parents shouldn’t have allowed him to take the car. Even training him to drive a car is not safe. The laws are stricter now. We will not spare any parents who allow their minor children to drive a car or a bike,” said a traffic police officer.

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A).The deceased boy Tamil Selvam’s body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital (GSH) for autopsy. Further investigations are on.

accident Ennore Express Highway Rash driving

