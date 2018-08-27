MTC assigns new route for 19G

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Months after withdrawing services of 19G operated between Broadway and Kovalam, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has assigned the number to the newly introduced route between Guindy and Kelambakkam.

To cater to the increasing demand from commuters of IT corridor along Rajiv Gandhi Salai and neighbouring areas, the MTC introduced two new routes - 19 G connecting Kelambakkam with Guindy Industrial Estate and 570 P between Perumbakkam and CMBT - recently.

While 19G bus runs from Guindy to Kelambakkam via Madhya Kailash, Tidel Park, Thuraipakkam and Sholinganallur, 570P runs via SRP tools and Velachery.With this, the Velachery people have got another direct bus to reach the CMBT. The new bus is also provided direct connectivity for the people of Perumbakkam with Koyambedu, who otherwise had to take two buses. However, the reassigning of 19G for the new route has led to confusion among a section of commuters. “19G used to ply between Broadway and Kovalam via Mount Road. I boarded the bus at Saidapet to go Thiruvanmiyur, only to get down at Tidel Park. The MTC should use the different number for new routes,” said K Shankar of Thiruvanmiyur, a regular bus commuter.

MTC sources said that based on the recent study, new services are being introduced on highly demanded routes. “Depending on commuter patronage, we will introduce more buses on the IT corridor,” added an official.The MTC caters for about 37 lakh commuters a day.