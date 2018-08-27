Home Cities Chennai

Notorious rowdy caught again

Chennai city police on Sunday  arrested gangster Ennore Dhanasekaran involved in at least 40 offences including seven murder cases and extortion of money from businessmen.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Chennai city police on Sunday  arrested gangster Ennore Dhanasekaran involved in at least 40 offences including seven murder cases and extortion of money from businessmen.

He was picked up by police, based on a complaint from one Kumaran (48), a lorry driver with a private transport company in Manali New Town, that Ennore Dhanasekaran, along with two others, intercepted him and robbed him at knife-point of  Rs 2,500. Police, who have registered a case, launched a search for Dhanasekaran. When they stormed into his hide-out in Ennore, he tried to escape in his car. But his car met with an accident and he sustained injuries. Finally, he was arrested. He was involved in the August 14 murder of  James (38), a resident of Burma Nagar, Ennore, who provided contract workers to various factories and the thermal power plant. He had been booked under the Goondas Act five times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Notorious rowdy Ennore Dhanasekaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6