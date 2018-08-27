Notorious rowdy caught again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Chennai city police on Sunday arrested gangster Ennore Dhanasekaran involved in at least 40 offences including seven murder cases and extortion of money from businessmen.

He was picked up by police, based on a complaint from one Kumaran (48), a lorry driver with a private transport company in Manali New Town, that Ennore Dhanasekaran, along with two others, intercepted him and robbed him at knife-point of Rs 2,500. Police, who have registered a case, launched a search for Dhanasekaran. When they stormed into his hide-out in Ennore, he tried to escape in his car. But his car met with an accident and he sustained injuries. Finally, he was arrested. He was involved in the August 14 murder of James (38), a resident of Burma Nagar, Ennore, who provided contract workers to various factories and the thermal power plant. He had been booked under the Goondas Act five times.