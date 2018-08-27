Home Cities Chennai

Portion of platform at Mount station demolished

On July 24,  passengers, who travelled on a fully crowded Chennai Beach-Thirumalpur suburban train, crashed against the concrete fence. Five passengers were killed.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

St Thomas Mount railway station where a portion of platform No. 4 was demolished and track realignment is being carried out | Martin Louis

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:A month after five passengers who travelled in footboard of a suburban train were killed after hitting the concrete fence bordering platform 3 at St Thomas Mount Station, the Railways has demolished a portion of platform 4 at the station.

Also Read | PIL seeks safety doors in all Chennai suburban trains

The work commenced on Saturday with an objective of re-laying the tracks away from the fence, thereby increasing the gap between track and the concrete fence which borders platform 3. The concrete slabs for about 500 metres on the platform 4 have been removed, as result of which the platform width is shortened by by 3.5 feet (roughly one metre) to realign the tracks.According to official sources, work of realigning the fourth track on the fast line involves moving the existing track towards platform by three feet. The work was taken up after an approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle).

Another suggestion mooted by the Government Railway Police to remove the concrete fence was rejected as the pillars of the rail overbridge at the station comes along the fence.The work is expected to pave the way for resuming the fast locals between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu in the section which has been suspended for more than 30 days.

On July 24,  passengers, who travelled hanging in the foot-board of a fully crowded Chennai Beach-Thirumalpur suburban train, crashed against the concrete fence abutting platform 3 at St Thomas Mount. In this accident, five passengers, who fell from the train, were killed.

The accident forced the Railways to suspend the fast locals in the section. Since then, a section of passengers from Chengalpattu and nearby stations, who depend on the fast locals during morning hours, staged six rail rokos, demanding resumption of  the trains.

“The cancellation is a temporary measure. Work of realignment of the tracks is being carried out on war footing. We are planning to resume the services at the earliest,” said a senior railway official.

Back on track
 About one metre portion of  platform No 4 for about 500 metres is pulled down
 Track to be realigned in a such way as to move the existing 4th track towards platform 4
 The gap between track and the concrete fence that divides the platform 3 and 4 would be increased upto two metres
 Concrete fence cannot be removed as pillar of rail overbridge comes along fence

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
St Thomas Mount Station suburban train accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6