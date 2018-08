Power shutdown in parts of city for maintenance work today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

TVK Nagar

Ramamoorthy Colony, Ram Nagar 3rd Main Road (part), Vetri Nagar, Moorthy Street, Thiruvenadam Street, Sivalingam Street, Kuppusamy Street, Thangavelu Street, Paul Varghese Street, SRP Kovil North Street (part).

Thiruvanmiyur

Kannappan Nagar 2nd Main Road, AGS Colony 2, 3 rd cross Street, Natesan Colony 2nd, 3rd Cross Streets, Sri Ram Avenue 1 to 4th Cross Streets, Natco Colony, Vembuliamman Kovil Street, Anna Street, Vembuliamman Kovil Street, Anna Street, Vivikanandan Street, Subramani Street.

Perungudi

Kazura Garden, Rengareddy Garden, Habeeba Street.

Spur Tank Road

Egmore High Road, G.I.Road, Entire Egmore, D3 S.I.Police Quarters, Montieth Road and lane, Entire Pantheon Road and lane, Sathiyamurthy Road, Part of Poonamallee Road, Casa Major Road, Halls Road, Sait Colony, Spurtank Road, M.S.Nagar (Chetpet area), Part of Sastri Nagar, Ethiraj Road and lane.

Kottivakkam

New Beach Road 52, 51, 58, 59, 64, 65, 61, 62, 56, 70, 71, 54, 53, 39, 44, 3, 48, 47, 11, 1, 2nd Streets, 3, 7, 8 th Main Road.

Sastri Nagar

1 to 3 rd Street Sivakami puram, Gangai Amman Street, Kamarajar Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, 1 to 3 rd Street Malaviya avenue, M.G.Road, R.K.Nagar main Road, 1 to 3 rd main Road, 1 to 3 rd Street R.K.Nagar, Maruntheeswar Nagar, Sunnambu kalvai main Road.

Avadi

Thirumullaivoyal, Senthil Nagar, Avadi, Kovilpathagai, Poombozhil Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar.

Velachery

Part of Velachery main Road, 100 fee Bye Pass Road, Orandiamman Kovil Street, Mettu Street, Telugu Brahmin Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Natar Street, Rajalakshmi Nagar.

Periyar Nagar

Janathan Road, SRP Kovil south, SRP colony- 2, 3, 10, 11, 12, 15 th Streets., Periyar Nagar 1 to 3 rd Street, 70 Feet Road, 5 th Circular Road, Ram Nagar 4th main Road, Paper Mills Road.

Napalayam

Manali New Town, CMDA, Phase I, II, Ezhil Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, IJ Puram, SIDCO (Vichoor) Indl. EStreetate, Ganapathy Nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar, Veillivoyal Village, Old and New Napalayam, Idayanchavady, Kondakarai, Kuruvimedu, Vallur, Ekkal colony, Thirumoorthy Nagar.

Padi

Thathan Kuppam, Streetha Nagar, SRB Nagar, Baba Nagar, Rajaji Nagar part, Rajamangalam, North Jaganatha Nagar.

Manali

Vaikadu, Rajive Gandhi Nagar, MMDA Phase I, II, Kothari Petrochemicals plant II, Andarkuppam, Kanniyammanpettai, Kadappakkam, Ponneri high Road, Sadayankuppam, Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market.