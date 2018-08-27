Home Cities Chennai

‘Talk’ about social media and biz

The aim was to provide a platform for small and medium entrepreneurs where they can learn a few innovative ideas that drive new trends.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Thankavel, founder & CEO, AugRay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While social media can be used as a cost-effective method for better business advertising, it can also empower consumers to engage with companies, said panelists speaking at The Talk — an event organised on Saturday to discuss new media and leadership.

The aim was to provide a platform for small and medium entrepreneurs where they can learn a few innovative ideas that drive new trends.

Raja Krishnamoorthy, actor &
co founder of talent Maximus
India Pvt Ltd

“Business is about creating values, communicating and selling the value. Social media helps to educate people about the idea,” said RBU Shyam Kumar, president of Cauvery News at a panel discussion on the role of social media. He emphasised that business persons can get an expert opinion by blogging about the issues.

Ranjitha Gunasekaran, the assistant resident editor of The New Indian Express, said that social media empowers consumers with the ability to offer real-time feedback. “It helps companies gauge the mood of the audience,” she said, adding that companies should have a plan and strategy as a simple viral fake news could permanently spoil the brand.

To counter such back ripples, firms could take two steps, she said. Companies, particularly media organisations, could moderate comments and streamline all communication through mails so that comments in bad taste will be filtered, she said. “Employees should also be made aware of the consequences of what they post on social media,” she explained. The ethos of the company should reflect in the social media outlook of all employees for effective communication, she added.

“Large companies should invest in social media to put out facts as a reply to comments in bad taste, instead of simply playing the victim,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raja Krishnamoorthy talent Maximus India Pvt Ltd entrepreneurs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6