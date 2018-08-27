‘Talk’ about social media and biz

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While social media can be used as a cost-effective method for better business advertising, it can also empower consumers to engage with companies, said panelists speaking at The Talk — an event organised on Saturday to discuss new media and leadership.

The aim was to provide a platform for small and medium entrepreneurs where they can learn a few innovative ideas that drive new trends.

Raja Krishnamoorthy, actor &

co founder of talent Maximus

India Pvt Ltd

“Business is about creating values, communicating and selling the value. Social media helps to educate people about the idea,” said RBU Shyam Kumar, president of Cauvery News at a panel discussion on the role of social media. He emphasised that business persons can get an expert opinion by blogging about the issues.

Ranjitha Gunasekaran, the assistant resident editor of The New Indian Express, said that social media empowers consumers with the ability to offer real-time feedback. “It helps companies gauge the mood of the audience,” she said, adding that companies should have a plan and strategy as a simple viral fake news could permanently spoil the brand.

To counter such back ripples, firms could take two steps, she said. Companies, particularly media organisations, could moderate comments and streamline all communication through mails so that comments in bad taste will be filtered, she said. “Employees should also be made aware of the consequences of what they post on social media,” she explained. The ethos of the company should reflect in the social media outlook of all employees for effective communication, she added.

“Large companies should invest in social media to put out facts as a reply to comments in bad taste, instead of simply playing the victim,” she said.