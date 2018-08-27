Home Cities Chennai

Third phase of Traffic Regulation Observed Zone at Anna Nagar launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nearly 600 drivers from five Regional Transport Office(RTO) zones covering Anna Nagar, Ayanavaram, Kolathur, KK Nagar, and Valasaravakkam participated in the third phase of Chennai’s first  T.R.O.Z (Traffic Regulation Observed Zone) at Anna Nagar, which kickstarted on Saturday. The initiative launched by the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India in association with the Chennai Traffic Police aims at educating and sensitising the drivers on safe driving practices, in the third phase.

Officials from the Chennai Traffic Police urged both drivers and pillion riders to fasten seat belts and wear helmets. “In Ambattur traffic subdivision alone, 225 people died in road accidents in the last seven and a half months. Road accidents contribute to over 30 per cent of the total deaths in the city. We are doing our part in curbing them by playing testimonials on road safety, and working towards better infrastructure. It is the individual’s responsibility that will bring the change,” said Radhakrishnan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic — Chennai West.

Commenting on the road safety initiative, J Stephen Sudhakar, trustee, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, said, “We started this initiative with the single objective of promoting responsible road usage among commuters, and the residents of Anna Nagar have received the programme with open arms. We are positive that this project success will help us expand the programme to other areas of the city too.”

The project was launched in March, this year. During phases one and two, several activities including a quiz competition covering 500 schools in Chennai, a door-to-door campaign covering 3,800 houses in Anna Nagar, engaging with bus and auto drivers were taken up. Also, as many as 25 traffic volunteers have been trained and deployed in Anna Nagar till date. 

Upgrading infrastructure

The officials have been working on upgrading infrastructure with the installation of automatic number-plate recognition and red light violation detectors cameras at high-traffic junctions, putting up sign and direction boards and painting the stop line and zebra crossings all across Anna Nagar.

